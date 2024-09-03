Scorned lover and friend to appear in court for KZN murders

A KwaZulu-Natal man who believed his girlfriend was having an affair with another man and subsequently gunned down the man's father and sister, has been arrested and charged for murder.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the two suspects approached a home in eMakhwanini in the Mangethe area of Mandeni on Monday afternoon, where they allegedly killed two people and wounded a third, the 57-year-old wife of the deceased man.
"Swift investigations uncovered the identities of the suspects and that they were allegedly looking for the deceased’s son whom they accused of having an affair with the girlfriend of one of the suspects," Netshiunda explained.
He said police traced the suspects and arrested them at a property in Majuba, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, one being a home-made firearm, while the other one had its serial number filed off," he added.
It is alleged that the men also kidnapped a man in the Magethe area where they dragged him into bushes, tied him against a tree and gagged him.
"The suspects reportedly told the victim that they were going to kill people at a particular homestead and then they would kill him last. The victim managed to free himself and reported the matter to the police," Netshiunda said.
The pair, who face charges including murder and attempted murder, are expected to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
IOL News