Scrap collector finds unresponsive newborn baby in a plastic packet

The body of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on Hammonds Farm on the KZN North Coast. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss Prem Balram said their operations centre received a call for assistance on Wednesday.

He said when the officers arrived, a scrap collector led them to the scene, where they found the unresponsive newborn baby girl with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached. The child was placed in a plastic packet.

“The scrap collector informed Reaction Officers that he was searching for anything of value when he discovered a black refuse bag,” Balram said. “He opened the bag and found a white packet covered in blood. He assumed that it was meat and was in the process of leaving with it when he decided to open the bag,” he said. “He fled to a nearby residence and requested that the homeowner contact RUSA for assistance.”

Balram said they also found blood stained diapers, toilet paper and a t-shirt in the black refuse bag. The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment and the story will be updated once received. In a similar incident a baby was also dumped on the side of the road in Tea Estate on the KZN North Coast.