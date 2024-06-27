Scrap metal collector found attempting to dismantle bomb in scrap yard

A scrap metal collector was allegedly found with a mortar bomb in a scrap yard in Phoenix north-west of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. In a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), it was said that the bomb was brought to the scrapyard by a patron who was found attempting to disassemble it.

“Members of RUSA were dispatched to the premises at approximately 15:56pm after receiving requests for assistance from employees at the business. On arrival, reaction officers evacuated the premises and cordoned off the area,” read the statement. RUSA reported that a scrap metal collector was found attempting to disassemble the mortar bomb along the fence line of the scrap yard. “Employees stopped the man and contacted RUSA for assistance. The scrap collector stated that he was handed the device by the driver of an Isuzu bakkie that was also loaded with scrap metal.

“The bakkie allegedly contained three more mortar bombs but left prior to the arrival of reaction officers,” RUSA said. Earlier this month, two people were arrested when a flight was delayed at the Cape Town International Airport after the pair allegedly made comments about a bomb on board the aircraft. In a statement, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said police were called to the airport shortly after the crew of a departing FlySafair flight to OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

“The threat was successfully managed by the South African Police Service bomb squad and relevant law enforcement agencies. Acsa can confirm that airport and airline management was at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law,” the association said. Acsa further ensured the public that it was an isolated incident. [email protected]