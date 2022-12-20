Search continues for missing KZN toddler

Durban – Emergency workers have resumed their search for a KwaZulu-Natal toddler who has been missing for 24 hours. According to IPSS Medical Search and Rescue the toddler was last seen in the Glendale area, on the KZN North Coast at about 7am on Monday morning.

IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, they had spent hours searching for the toddler. A helicopter from Budal Air is assisting the search from the air. According to Meyrick, the toddler was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, green long pants and a pair of Crocs.

“Detectives from SAPS are investigating the circumstances of the disappearance.” A number of toddlers have been reported missing in KZN this year. In August, two toddlers who were reported missing where found floating in a river.

The toddlers went missing from their home in Ogengele, in Mtubatuba. Days later they were found floating in the uMvuzane River. The victims were identified as 2-year-old Simikahle Asiphile Siyaya and 3-year-old Seluleko Amukelani Ngema.

In March, two-year-old Nkosenhle Ndimande was playing outside the house with another child at Bomvini area near Empangeni when he went missing. Eight days later a bad smell led his father to the back of a toilet where his body was found. Police said on investigation he noticed a big stone which he removed, and discovered the body of his son.