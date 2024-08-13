Search for missing Free State teens continue

Police in the Free State are seeking public assistance, as two teenagers who went missing on August 2 are still being sought. Alicia Jacobs, 16, and 15-year-old Bernice Bosch mysteriously disappeared from a school in Bloemfontein.

The girls have been missing for 11 days. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle said the girls were last seen at about 4.30pm on the day. “Alicia Jacobs was last seen wearing a black trouser, a light blue golf shirt, and a navy blue school tracksuit top. Bernice Bosch was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit pants, and white Puma sneakers,” Earle said.

Police are continue to search for the missing girls and said the matter has been handed over to Constable Nwabisa Stokwe from the Parkweg Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit. It is suspected the girls may be in Kimberley in the Northern Cape which is 175.5 km away. Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two girls to please make contact with Constable Stokwe on 082 445 6081, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or to drop an anonymous tip on the My SAPS App.