Search for missing toddler who ‘disappeared’ while playing in the yard

Police are searching for a toddler boy who disappeared while playing in her yard on Wednesday morning. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said police are currently investigating the “mysterious disappearance” of two-year-old Khayone Xavier Pakeni.

Mdhuli said the incident was reported in Embalenhle. “According to reports received by Embalenhle SAPS, the child's mother went to fetch water at a nearby school with her son and then returned home. “The mother indicated that she went inside her house to prepare tea and noticed that the child was playing outside within the yard.

“However, upon finishing the tea preparation and going outside to check on her son, she discovered that the child was missing.” Police said the mother immediately sought assistance from neighbours, who joined in the search for the child without success. Mdhluli said a missing persons docket has been opened.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has expressed concern and called on the public to cooperate with the police in sharing any relevant information that may aid in finding the child. Police have emphasized the importance of community involvement in efforts to locate and reunite the child with his family. Anyone with information that could assist in finding the missing child is urged to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or provide information via the MYSAPSAPP. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.