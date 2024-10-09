Search for two male suspects in connection with rape of 71-year-old woman intensifies

The Burgersfort Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has intensified its search for the two unknown male suspects who reportedly raped an elderly female victim. This crime took place in the Mecklenburg policing area on Monday, October 7, about 1am in the Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it is claimed that the 71-year-old victim was asleep in her home inside a consulting room in Ga-Mashishi village when she heard someone pounding on the window and asking for her help. “She told him that it was late but the suspect forcefully opened the door and entered the house accompanied by an unknown male,” Ledwaba said. “The duo threatened to kill the elderly woman and dragged her to another room inside the yard and repeatedly raped the 71-year-old victim and one suspect left his accomplice with the victim.” The suspect then appeared to have fallen asleep, and the victim was able to exit the room and went to seek help from neighbours.

The two alleged offenders fled the scene to avoid arrest, and the victim was later sent to a nearby hospital for medical assessment. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, has denounced the incident and instructed the police to utilise all available means to find the offenders and bring them to justice. Anyone with information that can help with the investigations is asked to contact Investigating Officer Constable Mildred Mabotsa at 083 491 6337, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or MySAPSApp. Police investigations are ongoing.