Search intensifies for missing six-year-old Zekethelo Luphalule in Durban

It has been almost a week since six-year-old Zekethelo Luphalule went missing. The child was last seen on June 20, 2024 at her Malukazi home, near Isipingo, south of Durban. She was last seen wearing a white top and a pair of green leggings.

It is believed that her mother left for work that morning and returned home later that evening to find her daughter missing. Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search and Rescue, stated that the search for the little girl had intensified. Renegades Search and Rescue are searching in earnest for six-year-old Zekethelo Luphalule. “It has been a week since the disappearance of Zekethelo and the community is still reeling with shock and worry.

“The disappearance of a child can evoke a range of complex emotions, from fear and anxiety to sadness and confusion. “As the days continue to pass without any sign of the missing child, the urgency of the situation grows exponentially.” Gounden who is a family representative said: “The family of the missing child is understandably distraught, as they grapple with the uncertainty and anguish of not knowing the fate of their loved one.

“The emotional toll of this situation is immense, as they desperately hope for a safe and speedy reunion with the her. The community has rallied together in support of the family, offering their assistance and resources to aid in the search and rescue efforts.” KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a missing person docket was opened for investigation at Isipingo SAPS and subsequently transferred to the Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. “A 6-year-old child went missing on Thursday, 20 June 2024 and police investigation is continuing in earnest.”