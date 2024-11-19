Search under way for missing Cape Town hiker

The search is on for a Cape Town man who was last seen going on a hike on Saturday, November 16, at around 4pm. Dhananjaya Naidoo, 66, apparently went hiking in the Newlands Forest in Cape Town.

Private Investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services is urging anyone with information to come forward. Bolhuis said Naidoo whose nickname is Dhana was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a light blue and grey golf shirt. “He has no tattoos or birthmarks.

“SSS urgently seeks information on Mr. Naidoo whereabouts and encourages the public to contact the SSS Specialist Investigators to help bring him home safely.” Anyone with information can contact Odette van Staden on 64 700 3023 or email: [email protected] In another incident, a Durban man was reported missing on Sunday.

Rakesh Ganesh, 53, also known as Shane was missing from his home in Umhlanga Rocks at around midday. Rakesh Ganesh. Picture: RUSA Reaction Unit South Africa said Ganesh left his home in his Mercedes Benz and his mobile phone has been switched off since. Ganesh is slender in build and has short grey hair.