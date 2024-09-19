Second attempted murder trial of serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu and co-accused postponed to December

Rosemary Ndlovu, who orchestrated the deaths of loved ones to cash in on insurance policies, was back in the dock on charges of allegedly plotting the death of her friend's now ex-husband. Ndlovu, currently serving six life sentences, appeared alongside co-accused Nomsa Mudau in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Both Ndlovu and Mudau were police officers at the time. They are accused of allegedly conspiring to kill Nomsa’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau in 2018 for insurance payouts. Ndlovu is also accused of plotting to kill Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, the police officer who investigated her killing spree and ensured that she got six life sentences.

Ndlovu faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder while Mudau faces one charge. Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for having orchestrated the murders of her family members to cash in on insurance policies. It is believed that she received more than R1.4 million in insurance payouts.

In the new charges, they were exposed after an alleged hitman Jabulani Mtshali informed Justice of his wife’s plot. Mtshali told the court that he was contacted by Mudau and she promised him R75,000 to kill Justice in 2018. Mtshali detailed how he received a call from another man who asked him to meet Mudau. The man, Lakhiwe Mkhize's number was given to Mudau by Ndlovu.

According to Mtshali, Mudau claimed that her husband was having an affair. He told the court how Mudau claimed to only have R15,000 and when her husband is killed, she would pay more money, after making a claim. He further claimed that Mudau told him to shoot Justice at the gate of their house. During his testimony, he said he agreed to kill Justice, however, there were no plans to go through with it. Instead, he approached Justice to tell him of the plot to kill him.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Justice, who is also a cop, told the broadcaster that after learning that his ex-wife allegedly tried to have him killed, he upgraded his security at home. “We have upgraded a lot in terms of security measures and because they are costly, one has to have something to fall back on in case something happens, and we have sourced well-trained dogs and procured firearms. We need to tread carefully when we move around to make sure we’re safe,” said. Justice added that his ex-wife’s relationship with their children, aged 12 and 17, has been irreversibly broken after they heard of her arrest.

"Her relationship between her and the children is broken. She doesn't have access to them because they don't trust her. They don't want to see her," he said. The matter will be back in court on December 11 until 12.