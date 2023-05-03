Second convicted rapist who escaped from Ngqeleni prison on Freedom Day recaptured at hospital

Cape Town - Police in Mthatha have rearrested the second of two convicted rapists who escaped from Ngqeleni Correctional Services during Freedom Day. Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, was rearrested at Mthatha General Hospital at about 11am Wednesday morning.

Mzingelwa's arrest comes after he and Siyabulela Khohliso escaped from Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on April 27. However, Khohliso was rearrested on Monday in the Libode area and transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) previously confirmed that both men were convicted of rape.

Correctional Services national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale has applauded the assistance of community members who often provide the department with useful leads during manhunts. "Such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa," Thobakgale said. Thobakgale also confirmed that the offender is back in the care of DCS and will join Siyabulela Khohliso as they are to face a new criminal charge for escaping from lawful custody.

Meanwhile on Monday, DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Thobakgale authorised that 10 correctional service officials be suspended following the escape at Ngqeleni prison. “He announced the suspension of eight officials who were on duty on the day of the escape. Two additional officials have been issued with notice of suspension. “The investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected to ensue,” Nxumalo said.