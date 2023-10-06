Second Mpumalanga cop in the dock this week for allegedly killing his wife

Another Mpumalanga cop is expected to apply for bail after he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in the presence of their two minor children. This is the second incident this week involving cops whose job is to serve and protect.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Lucky Sandlile Maduna, 38, was charged with the murder of his wife Nonkululeko Mtshweni, aged 28. Maduna is alleged to have murdered his wife in the early hours of Tuesday at a tavern while attending a birthday party following an argument. In the most recent incident, the police watchdog said they had arrested 32-year-old Constable Chiloane Sifiso Kgawukgelo in connection with the murder of his wife, Central Masina.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said it is alleged that the couple had an argument at their Hazyview, Mpumalanga, home on September 26. “During the heated argument, it is alleged that Kgawugelo went out and returned with his service firearm that he used to fatally shoot his wife in front of their two minor children.” Raburabu said the policeman was arrested and made an appearance in court two days later.

“He is expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court today for a formal bail application.” Maduna remains behind bars and is expected to apply for bail next week. He also faces a charge of attempted murder on his wife’s friend, who allegedly tried to intervene during the assault of his wife where he slashed them both with a broken whiskey bottle.