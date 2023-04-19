Second suspect arrested in connection with Ocean View shooting

Durban - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Ocean View shooting in the Western Cape last week that left six people dead. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed.

A 20-year-old male suspect was also detained prior to this arrest, SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said. Police said that both the suspects will appear before the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. They both face murder charges.

“It is pleasing to note that a second suspect has been arrested in relation to the Ocean View mass shooting that occurred last week. SAPS is showing the urgency that we require with all cases. “The 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 on murder charges. Both he and the 20-year-old suspect that was arrested first, will appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate’s Court today,” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen said. The shooting took place at premises on Neptune Lane, where five victims, aged between 20 and 50, were killed on the scene.

A sixth victim died on arrival at the hospital. Police reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle approached the premises just before 11am on Wednesday, April 12. The suspects entered the house and opened fire on the individuals inside.