Second suspect in custody for Amangwe policeman’s murder

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a police officer, in February this year. The accused, Sihle Khubeka, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court following his arrest, effected by officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) on Monday.

Police said Khubeka was in custody for possession of a firearm in Gauteng. "He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to October 25," said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. Constable Oscar Makhathini was killed while responding to a robbery at a tuckshop. He was off duty at the time.

In an earlier report, Netshiunda said Makhathini who was stationed at Amangwe police station was shot at by Mazibuko. Constable Sithembiso Oscar Makhathini was killed while responding to a robbery at a tuck shop. Picture: SAPS

Constable Sithembiso Oscar Makhathini was killed while responding to a robbery at a tuck shop. Picture: SAPS "It is alleged that Constable Makhathini was off duty when he noticed Mazibuko and his accomplices robbing a tuckshop. He suddenly drew his service pistol and tried to intervene. During the process he was shot and he responded," Netshiunda said. He added that the policeman was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators received information that Mazibuko was in a local hospital as he was shot during the incident. Netshiunda said Hawks members proceeded to the hospital and he was placed under arrest. "He was charged for murder and armed robbery and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Mazibuko was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery and his sentence will run concurrently," he said.