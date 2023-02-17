Second suspect linked to Eastern Cape cash-in-transit robbery and murder arrested

Cape Town – A second suspect has finally been tracked down and arrested for a cash-in-transit robbery and murder which took place in the Eastern Cape in January last year. According to Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 14.

Mzwabantu Ncamisa, 48, was arrested by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes team based in Gqeberha. “Ncamisa appeared in the New Law Magistrate’s Court together with his co-accused, 55-year-old Zamani Kenneth Malukwane, who has been in custody since his arrest on May 25, 2022,” Mgolodela said. Mgolodela said the robbery occurred at a supermarket in Gqeberha on January 10, 2022.

“A G4S security guard was robbed at a supermarket in Gqeberha in a cross-pavement robbery and one security guard was fatally wounded. “Ncamisa was arrested whilst appearing in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court for another unrelated matter. “The Hawks’ investigation linked the accused to the incident and he was charged,” Mgolodela said.

The duo are expected to have their matter transferred to the New Law Regional Court. The case has been postponed until February 21. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Ngwenya, lauded the investigation team for their breakthrough.

