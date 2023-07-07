Independent Online
Friday, July 7, 2023

Second suspect nabbed over 51 rhino horns stolen at North West Parks Board

File picture: Bobby Yip/Reuters

Published 46m ago

A second man has been arrested in connection with the theft of 51 rhino horns from the North West Parks Board.

The suspect appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho.

Police said Lindani Mthombeni, 32, was arrested in Brits on Wednesday.

"The accused is linked to the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns at the North West Parks Board two weeks ago," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula.

He said the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, assisted by the Rustenburg Public Order Policing, Tactical Operations Management Section, Tracker Connect, and Insurance Crime Bureau, arrested Mthombeni in Brits, following information that he was allegedly spotted in Brits driving in a Range Rover Evoque, suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime.

"He was traced to Brits where he was arrested and charged with business burglary.

"Mthombeni along with Elias Manganda, who was arrested last week for alleged theft of rhino horns, appeared in court on Friday and their matter was postponed to 13 July 2023 for bail application. The duo was remanded in custody," Mathebula said.

IOL

crimeSAPSHawksCrime and courts

Molaole Montsho

Molaole Montsho
