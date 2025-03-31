Secret withdrawal: North West stokvel leaders in court after losing R600,000 in cryptocurrency scheme

Two men accused of defrauding their stokvel R600,000 have been released on R5,000 bail each following their court appearance in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court. The duo, Benjamin Mogotsi, 51, and Constance Motaung, 50, are expected to return to court for a second appearance on Thursday, May 29, where they are facing charges of fraud

Police spokesperson person Colonel Adele Myburgh the accused were signatories to a stokvel bank account, which they allegedly accessed without informing or seeking consent from the group’s other members. “They allegedly connived and withdrew money from a stokvel bank account, without the knowledge nor the consent of other members,” said Myburgh. The scheme came to light in November 2023, when the group’s treasurer noticed suspicious activity.

“The treasurer blew the whistle to other members after noticing that multiple withdrawals were effected in the account," said Myburgh. An investigation later revealed that the pair had withdrawn the substantial amount and invested it in cryptocurrency, an investment that ultimately failed. The matter was brought to the police by the stokvel's secretary, prompting the registration of a case. The Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit then took over the probe.

Following investigations, the case was handed to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who issued a warrant of arrest for the suspects. Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, welcomed the arrest and praised the work of the investigating officers and thanked the role players for their cooperation. IOL News