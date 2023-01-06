Rustenburg – A 45-year-old security company boss was arrested for being in possession of hijacked vehicles that were allegedly used in an attempted cash in transit robbery near Boipatong in the Vaal. A group of armed men rammed a cash van off the road and attempted to blow it up using explosives.

"The incident took place on Wednesday morning (January 4) along Frikkie Meyer Street, facing Sebokeng. A G4S armoured vehicle was rammed from behind twice by a charcoal Mercedes Benz. “The driver veered off the road into the nearby bushes. Shots were fired at the armoured truck. A group of armed suspects surrounded the stuck truck and instructed the guards to alight," said Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng, Captain Lloyd Ramovha. "The guards were disarmed. The suspects then tried to blow up the armoured vehicle with explosives without success. They sped away from the scene empty-handed, using several vehicles.

“A crack team, led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime, Sedibeng Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and K9 Unit, was established. “On Thursday afternoon, the team pounced at an address along Fowler Street in Vanderbijlpark." He said two of the vehicles, a white Audi A3, blue Hyundai Tucson – suspected to have been used as getaway vehicles – were recovered from the address.

"Further investigation led to the confiscation of six 9mm pistols, bullet-proofs and reflective jackets." In an unrelated cash in transit heist, a group of about 20 armed men made off with undisclosed amount of money after bombing a cash van on the N12 freeway near Wolmaransstad in North West on Thursday. The group allegedly rammed the cash van off the road, bombed it and made off with the money.

