Security company boss shot, robbed in Tzaneen by a group of assailants

Police in Limpopo have launched a search for a group of unknown assailants who robbed a security company owner in Tzaneen, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo said the businessman was shot during the robbery incident.

“It is alleged that the complainant was in his vehicle parked next to municipality (premises) when unknown suspects armed with guns approached him. They pointed him with firearms and demanded money,” said Ledwaba. “They fired shots before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money and they fled from the scene with an unknown white sport utility vehicle,” he said. The businessman then realised that he had been shot and he was taken to hospital.

Police were notified about the incident and opened a case of robbery, and attempted murder. “Initial investigations to trace and arrest the suspects were activated,” said Ledwaba. Ledwaba urged anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact the police on either Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, go to the nearest police station or My SAPS App.

In June, a well-known Limpopo businessman was kidnapped in Burgersfort. “It is reported that the businessman was at one of his filling stations when the incident occurred in Burgersfort at about 7.30pm,” Ledwaba said at the time. “According to the information available at this stage, a taxi driver was confronted and a firearm was pointed at him by an unknown male suspect who demanded car keys, while the five unknown male suspects accosted the businessman,” he said.