Security company owner sentenced after alleged thief was flogged to death in Limpopo

The High Court in Thohoyandou has sentenced a 43-year-old security company owner, Nyambeni Makhipa for the brutal murder of an alleged thief. In 2022, two security guards employed by Makhipa were working at a hardware business premises at Khubvi village in Limpopo, according to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Stephen Thakeng.

While the security guards were on duty, they intercepted a man who was allegedly trying to steal from the hardware, on February 25. “The alleged suspect was tied up with ropes on both legs and hands, then the employer (Makhipa) was summoned to the business premises. On arrival of the security company owner, Mr Nyambeni Makhipa, the alleged suspect was assaulted using wood,” said Thakeng. Pepper spray was used on the captured man.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “After one hour of assaulting the alleged suspect, Mr Makhipa ordered one of his employees to accompany the suspect to Thohoyandou police station, to hand him over,” said Thakeng. “On March 1 2022, the dead body of Abraham Mulovhedzi was discovered floating in Vombe River, at Mahuvha village. The police were informed about the incident and a case of murder was registered.” Following the discovery of Mulovhedzi’s body, Makhipa and his two employees were arrested. The case was taken over by the Provincial Investigations Unit, and it was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Matamela.

Charges were later withdrawn against the two security guards. Following trial, the High Court in Thohoyandou sentenced Makhipa to 20 years in jail on the charge of murder. On the charge of robbery, Makhipa was sentenced to 10 years, and another 10 years for kidnapping.

The court also sentenced Makhipa to an additional four years in jail. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, which means Makhipa will serve an effective 20 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the sentencing.