Security guard allegedly kills colleague then gets shot by colleague’s neighbour

A 66-year-old man is expected to appear in the Moutse Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for the murder of a security guard. The man is alleged to have killed his neighbour’s murderer on Saturday, November 4 in Malaeneng Village at around 10pm.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Chris Mahlangu, 29, a security guard booked out a firearm at work and went to the house of his colleague, Mpho Mothoveni, 40. Upon arrival at Mothoveni’s home, Mahlangu was met with his colleague’s wife whom he threatened with a firearm. She told him her husband was attending a wedding in the area and he left. “She shouted for help and went to her neighbour and informed him. The neighbour took his firearm and followed the security guard,” Mashaba said.

“Allegedly, a security guard aged 29 shot at the 40-year-old man who is also a security guard and then a neighbour, aged 66, shot at security a guard aged 29,” he said. “Police were alerted about the shooting incident at Malaeneng village. They arrived with emergency personnel and found two males lying in a pool of blood in the street with gunshot wounds.” Mahlangu and Mothoveni were identified and certified dead at the scene.