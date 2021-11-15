Security guard and driver in court for allegedly stealing chemicals from Sasol

Pretoria – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga has arrested a truck driver and a security guard at Sasol in Secunda for allegedly stealing chemicals valued around R100 000. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the duo was arrested on Sunday, as the truck loaded with chemicals weighing more than 26 000 kilograms was about to exit the Sasol premises with the loot.

“A security guard and a truck driver between the ages of 34 and 46, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, at the gate of one of the companies in Secunda. It is alleged that the truck and the trailer was stopped and searched by the security guards on the exit gate of Sasol in Secunda,” said Sekgotodi. “During the search, it was discovered that they were loaded with chemicals weighing 26 900 kilograms to the value of R100 000.” Members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit at Secunda were summoned to the scene.

“On the arrival the team questioned the driver and asked him to produce the documents for the loaded chemicals but he could not. The driver was immediately arrested and the truck with the chemical was confiscated for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. A sample of the chemical has been taken by the law enforcement agency for identification and analysis. The driver’s is cellphone was also seized by the police.

“During preliminary investigation, it was established that the driver was communicating with one of the security guards on his cellphone. The security guard was also arrested for conspiracy,” said Sekgotodi. The duo was on Monday expected to appear before the Secunda Magistrate’s Court. Sekgotodi said investigations are continuing.