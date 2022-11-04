Security guard arrested after RUSA officer’s body is found in manhole

Durban - Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Reaction Unit SA officer. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects suspects, aged 28 and 53, are due in court next week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gwala added that one of the accused is also a security guard. IOL previously reported that a 33-year-old guard was murdered while on duty at a business in Riverhorse Valley in the early hours of Friday morning. RUSA’s Prem Balram said the officer was patrolling when he was ambushed by suspects.

Balram said the man’s body was dumped in a manhole which was then covered with a concrete cover. “Reaction officers patrolling the business park discovered a pool of blood and a 9mm cartridge next to a manhole while searching for their colleague,” he added. The guard’s body was found and his patrol golf cart was found about 100m away.

Story continues below Advertisement

The murder comes just weeks after a Blue Security guard, Premchund Mohanlall, was murdered in Phoenix. At the time, Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said the armed reaction officer had been parked on a grass patch next to the road and was shot while seated in his bakkie. “When medics arrived on scene they found the patient, an adult male approximately 40 years old, lying on the floor. The patient was assessed; however he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased by an Emer-G-Med paramedic,” Herbst said.

Story continues below Advertisement