Security guard booked out service firearm, went home and murdered his girlfriend

The Tzaneen Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced 50-year-old Golden Mbalati to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, a 51-year-old woman. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the sentence was handed down by the court on Wednesday.

“The court heard that on February 3 2021, the accused, a security officer, was on duty at one of the clinics in Bellview when he booked out the company's firearm and left his place of duty to his place of residence,” said Thakeng. When Mbalati arrived home, he requested his girlfriend to accompany him to pick some fruit outside of their home. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “Before they could reach the fruits, the accused grabbed the victim (took her) to the nearby bushes, and shot her in the upper body. He left the firearm at the scene and fled the scene on foot,” said Thakeng.

“Mbalati’s colleague became suspicious and reported the incident to the accused's employer, that the accused was last seen leaving the place of duty and never returned.” On the other hand, the victim's child also became suspicious when his mother did not return home with Mbalati. When the child went out to probe, he noticed his unconscious mother lying on the ground, with open gunshot wounds.

The matter was immediately reported to police. Emergency medical services personnel were also notified, and upon arrival, they certified the victim dead at the scene. Thakeng said investigations revealed that the firearm used in the brutal murder belonged to the security company, and the weapon had been booked out by Mbalati a few minutes before committing the offence. The case was assigned to Detective Constable Lerato Rampedi of Bolobedu detectives for investigation.