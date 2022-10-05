Security guard gunned down, taxi driver wounded in Isipingo armed robbery

Durban - A private security guard was shot dead and a taxi driver wounded in an armed robbery at a petrol station in Isipingo, south of Durban. Eric Nzuze (46) a guard at Skhukhula Security was seated in a company vehicle with a taxi driver when they were accosted by armed men.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to a shooting at a petrol station in Phila Ndwande Road, just before 10pm on Tuesday. "Paramedics found the security officer slumped over in his vehicle. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene," Jamieson said. Skhukhula Security owner, Colin Khomo, said Nzuze had been employed at the company for a little over two years.

"He had not collected his firearm from the office so it was not in the vehicle at the time of the robbery. Only his cellphone was taken. He was shot in the head and stomach while the taxi driver was shot in the stomach and hand," he said. Khomo said Nzuze died at the scene while the taxi driver was rushed to hospital. "We are still trying to establish the facts around the matter. We have informed our guard's family about the incident and are saddened by this loss," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khomo confirmed that police from Umlazi SAPS attended the scene. "Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Umlazi police station for investigation. The motive for the attack is unknown," said KZN SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. IOL