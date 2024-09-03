Security guard shoots wife multiple times after accusing her of an affair

A Free State man has appeared in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court for the attempted murder of his wife. Thabo Sipho, 43, is alleged to have shot his wife on Saturday, August 31, at about 8.30pm in U-Section, Botshabelo.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said the wife sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body. “On Saturday, police received a shooting complaint at a certain house in U-Section in Botshabelo. On arrival, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Botshabelo Hospital, where a doctor confirmed that she sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of her body. She is stable now. She was identified as the 43-year-old Motshewa Sipko,” Mpakane said. According to the police, the woman reported that she was shot by her husband after he accused her of having an affair.

“The suspect, Thabo Sipko, was arrested and detained at Boithuso. His licensed private firearm, a Norinco Pistol 9mm with serial number and one live round in the magazine, was confiscated and booked in as evidence,” Mpakane said. Thabo made a brief appearance in court where he was formally charged with attempted murder. The matter has been postponed until September 9 for a formal bail application.