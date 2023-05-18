Security guard shot and killed in apparent ‘hit’

Durban - A man was shot dead while walking on a road in Merebank, south of Durban on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dhevan Govindasamy from PT Alarms, a private security company, they responded to a shooting incident on Howrah and Chenab roads in Chinatown, Merebank at around 5.30pm.

“A young male dressed in a security uniform was shot while walking on the road. “The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was declared deceased on scene,” he said. Govindasamy said while it appeared to be a hit, details surrounding the incident will be subjected to an SAPS investigation.

He added that the two gunmen fled on foot towards Lamontville. It is unclear where the security guard had been headed. This weekend, a son allegedly stabbed his mother to death following an argument over the cleaning of his room.

The man, in his 40s, is believed to have also stabbed his sister and then turned the knife on himself in what police say could be an attempted suicide. The incident took place in Glen Anil on Saturday morning just before 8am. Police said the man and his sister were taken to hospital in a critical condition.