Security guard shot and stabbed to death in Witbank

Rustenburg – A security guard was shot dead while going to work in Coronation informal settlement near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga province. The security guard and his colleague were allegedly attacked by three men on Saturday morning.

“A 57-year-old guard and his colleague were on their way to work when they were attacked by three armed suspects at about 5.30am. It is alleged that one suspect was carrying a firearm and the second one was carrying a knife, while the third suspect started searching the victims and took their cellphones as well as cash of R500,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “One of the guards tried to fight back but was unfortunately shot and stabbed multiple times with a knife. Emergency services were summoned but the victim was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene. Meanwhile, the police opened a case of robbery with an additional charge of murder.” He said appeal to anyone who might assist police to apprehend the suspects to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Ngwenya of Witbank SAPS at 071 352 7585 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. In the Free State, a 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, said the man was arrested at Intabazwe near Harrismith.

“On Sunday, August 21 at about 3.50am, Harrismith police received intelligence-led information about a driver of a red VW Golf with a FS (Free State) registration number wielding a firearm in the township. The vehicle was spotted in Intabazwe township and intercepted at Mohlakeng Section. “The driver was searched and police found a firearm with the serial number filed off, a magazine and seven rounds of ammunition in his possession. He could not produce a firearm licence. The 32-year-old man was arrested and firearm seized as exhibit and for further ballistics analysis,” he said. The man was expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

