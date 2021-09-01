Security guard shot dead as laptops are stolen at Mpumalanga school

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has condemned the fatal shooting of a security guard at Sibambisene Primary School in Pienaar, during a burglary where laptops were stolen. “Mr Jeffrey Zitha, aged 51, who was working as a security guard was shot and killed during the incident in which laptops were also stolen. The incident is said to have occurred on Friday, 27 August 2021,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

He said the SAPS at Pienaar has launched a massive manhunt for the suspects. “Reports indicate that the police at Pienaar as well as the medical personnel were informed about the incident where upon arrival the man was certified dead by the paramedics. A murder case was opened accordingly and an investigation launched,” said Mdhluli. Preliminary investigations by the SAPS suggest that the burglars gained entry through the ceiling.

“No one has been arrested yet and police at Pienaar urge members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects by contacting Detective Captain Vusi Thobela at 0824691956. The community can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP,” said Mdhluli. He said all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has encouraged members of the public to come forth with information that can assist in the apprehension of the perpetrators.