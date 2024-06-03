Security guard shot during CIT heist in the Durban CBD

A security guard was shot and wounded in a cash-in-transit heist in the Durban CBD on Monday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded just after 7.30am to reports of a shooting involving a cash in transit vehicle on the corner of Bertha Mkhize and Joe Slovo Street.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS, Metro Police and SAPS Search and Rescue officers in attendance, and were shown to a injured guard lying on the pavement next to his vehicle. “Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his upper body. “He was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the shooting are unknown, but confirmed that SAPS were on scene. The KZN SAPS have been approached for comment and will be added once received. In another recent incident, a 23-year-old Marburg resident was shot dead during a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 near Ifafa on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.