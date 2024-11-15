Security guard who shot six people, including his wife and child, sentenced to 35 years in jail

The High Court in Polokwane has convicted and sentenced 37-year-old Thabo Ali Molobela for two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and pointing with a firearm. In September last year, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had traced and arrested Molobela, who had been on the run after he allegedly shot six people, killing two of them, at Makgophong village, in Magatle. The brutal shooting took place on August 19 2023.

On Thursday, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Molobela, who worked as a security officer, was arrested for shooting six of his family members. “The accused and his wife had marital issues, which remained unresolved when he then resorted to shooting his wife, their child, sister-in-law, and the wife's cousin. The accused arrived at his in-laws' homestead and started to shoot at the victims whilst in a motor vehicle in the yard,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for 35-year-old Thabo Ali Molobela who escaped from hospital after he was arrested for allegedly killing two people and shooting four others. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The wife’s cousin and sister lost their lives. Molobela’s wife, child, and other family members survived the shootings, with injuries.

Almost a month later, Molobela, who had been on the run was traced and arrested at Santeng village in Hoedspruit. During the arrest, police said Molobela shot himself in an attempt to commit suicide. Police officers managed to disarm him, and he was rushed to the local hospital. Captain Kedibone Mathamela of Magatle detective led the investigations until Molobela was sentenced to an effective 35 years imprisonment.

On count one, of murder, Molobela was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. On count two, of murder, Molobela was also sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the sentences in count one and two will run concurrently. On the four counts of attempted murder, Molobela was slapped with 10 years imprisonment on each count. On the charge of pointing with a firearm, Molobela was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the sentences will run concurrently.

Molobela was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the hefty sentence meted out by the court. “We appreciate the wonderful job done by the investigating officer, the arresting team, and all the participants who ensured that justice prevails,” said Hadebe.