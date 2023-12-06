Security officer shot dead while responding to robbery at shopping complex, injured robber flees

A security officer was shot and killed while responding to a robbery incident at Lebowakgomo shopping complex outside Polokwane on Tuesday. Limpopo police launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who robbed the shopping complex and killed the guard.

“The victim had responded to a robbery in progress at a cash loan company at Lebowakgomo shopping complex outside Polokwane when he was shot,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said. “According to the preliminary information, four suspects stormed into the company and demanded cash at gunpoint. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and when the security officer arrived at the scene, a shoot-out ensued between him and the suspects.” The 48-year-old security officer was wounded and was certified dead on the scene.

A security officer, 48, was murdered after he arrived at the scene of a robbery at Lebowakgomo shopping complex outside Polokwane. File Picture One of the robbers was also wounded during the shootout and his accomplices assisted him, before they fled the scene. Police said the robbers fled in a charcoal Ford Ranger double cab vehicle with Mpumalanga registration numberplates. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered “an immediate probe” into the robbery and murder of the security officer.