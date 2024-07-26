Security officers at Eskom substation assaulted, robbed and locked in guard room

Police at Ritavi, in Limpopo’s Mopani District have launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in a violent attack on security officers in Nkowankowa township. The brutal attack happened on Wednesday, just after midnight, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The suspects assaulted one victim, stole a firearm and hijacked their vehicle during the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the security officers had returned to their post at the Eskom Substation in Nkowankowa Section A after patrolling, when they got attacked by the suspects,” said Mashaba. The security officers were reportedly waiting for their colleagues to open the gate when they heard a gunshot. Two armed suspects then emerged from the darkness and one of them broke the passenger window using a firearm.

“The two suspects pointed the duo with firearms and demanded their service firearms and cellphones. They managed to take one firearm from the crew and further robbed the victims off their cellphones,” said Mashaba. “While the suspects were busy assaulting the crew, their two colleagues opened the gate, and one managed to escape after realizing what was happening.” Moments later, three security officers were forcefully locked inside the guard room.

“The suspects fled the scene using the company vehicle which was later found abandoned a few kilometres away outside the location. The victims managed to break the windows and notified the police,” said Mashaba. Cases of car hijacking and robbery with a firearm have been registered. “Police urge members of the public who may have information that could assist in the apprehension of the suspects to come forward.