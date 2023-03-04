Rustenburg - Three security officers were injured when protesting Wits students pelted them with stones on Friday during a fees protest.
In video shared on social media, students singing Struggle songs could be seen throwing stones and water bottles at the security officers at Wits’ Great Hall.
The university said students marched through Braamfontein on Friday afternoon. Around 1.20pm, some students, accompanied by a group of about 150 people from Braamfontein, broke through the Yale Road South and Station Street gates, many sporting political party regalia.
“They came armed with water bottles, rocks and tear gas, which they threw at private security officers. Three security officers were hurt and have been taken to the Campus Health and Wellness Centre. The exchange continued for about 20 minutes outside the Great Hall before the crowd dispersed.
“The situation has calmed down now and Campus Protection Services is trying to get those trespassing off the campus. Entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave. No one is currently being allowed onto our campuses,” the university said in a statement.
Wits students intensify protest over lack of accommodation, financial exclusion
Wits suspends five students amid violent fee protests
Wits students cry foul over academic exclusion amid demands for better accommodation
Wits students block roads, damage property and intimidate motorists during fees protest
Students went on a protest on Wednesday, demanding that the university allow students with a debt of R150 000 or less to register. They also want the NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) R45 000 cap on accommodation to be amended.
“We have already illustrated our commitment to trying to support our students as far as possible, and to address many of the systemic national issues. We have showed restraint in the face of student protests but condemn the acts of intimidation and the destruction of property,” the statement read.
On Thursday, the university said five students were suspended after some lectures were interrupted, shops were looted, streets were blocked, and property damaged.
“This afternoon [Thursday] we also issued multiple suspension orders to disruptors who transgressed the university’s rules. The Legal Office will continue to work through the evidence submitted by the Wits community to ensure that perpetrators who can be identified are charged.
“During the course of the suspension processes and other investigations, we found that some of the perpetrators who were committing infractions were academically excluded. Some had failed multiple times, had lost their funding, and were now demanding to be registered," spokesperson Shirona Patel said in a statement on Thursday.
IOL