Rustenburg - Three security officers were injured when protesting Wits students pelted them with stones on Friday during a fees protest. In video shared on social media, students singing Struggle songs could be seen throwing stones and water bottles at the security officers at Wits’ Great Hall.

The university said students marched through Braamfontein on Friday afternoon. Around 1.20pm, some students, accompanied by a group of about 150 people from Braamfontein, broke through the Yale Road South and Station Street gates, many sporting political party regalia. “They came armed with water bottles, rocks and tear gas, which they threw at private security officers. Three security officers were hurt and have been taken to the Campus Health and Wellness Centre. The exchange continued for about 20 minutes outside the Great Hall before the crowd dispersed. “The situation has calmed down now and Campus Protection Services is trying to get those trespassing off the campus. Entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave. No one is currently being allowed onto our campuses,” the university said in a statement.

Students went on a protest on Wednesday, demanding that the university allow students with a debt of R150 000 or less to register. They also want the NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) R45 000 cap on accommodation to be amended. “We have already illustrated our commitment to trying to support our students as far as possible, and to address many of the systemic national issues. We have showed restraint in the face of student protests but condemn the acts of intimidation and the destruction of property,” the statement read. On Thursday, the university said five students were suspended after some lectures were interrupted, shops were looted, streets were blocked, and property damaged.