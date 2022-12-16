Security officers wounded after armed gang bombs truck in brazen Mpumalanga cash heist

Durban – Two security officers were treated for gunshot wounds following a cash heist on the R40, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Thursday. Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen said an unknown number of armed suspects ambushed the cash van, opening fire on the officers before blowing the van up with an explosive device in order to gain access to the assets in transit.

“They then fled in an unknown direction. The South African Police Service were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly,” he said. The officers were treated and stabilised at the scene before being rushed to a local hospital. Last month, police recovered a gun taken during a cash-in-transit robbery in Durban, while conducting an operation in an informal settlement. Three men were arrested, one of whom was wanted for a number of murders in Cato Manor.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police arrested 12 men believed to have been on their way to commit a business robbery at a Benoni shopping centre. The men were travelling in three vehicles, all fitted with false number plates, from Joburg to Benoni when they were intercepted. They were found with three firearms, all unlicensed and several rounds of ammunition. “The arrested suspects will be profiled to determine if they are not linked to other crimes and firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were not used in the commission of other crimes,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

