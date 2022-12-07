Seen this man? Cops believe he can help solve case of brutally murdered woman

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt, after a 46-year-old woman was brutally shot and killed, allegedly by her husband in Pineridge, Witbank. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the woman was killed on Sunday night.

“Even though the incident is still under investigation, however police cannot rule out that the incident could be related to domestic violence,” said Mohlala. “According to the report, the couple was allegedly in a separation and it is further alleged that the woman was shot during the time when she was collecting some items from the house. The suspect is said to have then fled the scene soon after the shooting. Thereafter, the incident was reported to the police in Witbank.

Police in Mpumalanga strongly believe Doctor Marole can assist in the ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of a Mpumalanga woman. Photo: SAPS Upon arrival at the scene, police found the lifeless body of the woman in the bedroom, with bullet wounds. In the house, police also found a 23-year-old son of the man who allegedly shot the deceased woman. “The paramedics were also summoned to the scene where they unfortunately certified the woman dead. A murder case was opened and is being investigated. The police are in pursuit of the suspect who has not yet been arrested,” said Mohlala. “The investigators strongly believe that Mr Doctor Marole, whose picture is attached, may assist in the investigation of the said case. Mr Marole is therefore urged to immediately contact the police as soon as possible.

“The public as well is urged to notify police on his whereabouts by calling Detective Sergeant Kgotso Mojahi on 082 352 0875 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has appealed to community members across the province to refrain from using violence in resolving disputes. “Life and challenges are inseparable. It is advisable to seek professional help whenever one undergoes life challenges in relationships. Violence can never be an alternative,” said Manamela.

