Senior citizen arrested for attempted murder, GBV, arson

Pretoria - The Mbibana Magistrate's Court, in Mpumalanga, has remanded 61-year-old Matsobane Seema in custody after he appeared on an assortment of charges including attempted murder, arson and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Seema handed himself over to the Vaalbank police station, on Tuesday, where he was arrested.

According to the police report, Seema and his 59-year-old partner were living in a house owned by the woman. The woman’s sister also lived with them. “It is alleged that on 23 December 2022 around 2am, the suspect (Seema) allegedly had an argument with his 59-year-old female partner, which unfortunately turned ugly and the victim (the woman) reportedly tried to expel him from the house. A court in Mpumalanga has remanded 61-year-old Matsobane Seema in custody after he appeared on charges including attempted murder, arson and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo: SAPS Seema allegedly refused to leave, but the two proceeded to sleep in separate bedrooms that night.

“The victim reportedly slept with her sister in the same bedroom. Shortly, the suspect allegedly went into the victim's room and stabbed her multiple times with a knife on her right upper body, then further struck her on the head with a garden fork,” said Mohlala. “When the sister tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly pushed her away until she was powerless. Then the suspect also poured boiling water on the victim. “As if that was not enough, the suspect set the house on fire whilst all doors were locked with the two siblings still inside. He then fled the scene,” said Mohlala.

The two women screamed for help and community members came to their rescue. Community members allegedly broke down the burglar proof bars on the bedroom windows in order to set the trapped women free from the raging flames. “The two victims were taken to hospital for medical attention whilst the fire and rescue workers managed to extinguish the fire. While police were conducting their investigation and in pursuit of the man behind this tragedy, the suspect reportedly handed himself over to the authorities hence his arrest,” said Mohlala.

