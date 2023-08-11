Senior education official shot dead outside his Soweto home

A Gauteng senior education official was shot dead outside of his home in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Thursday afternoon after allegedly being followed from work by unknown suspects. A 52-year-old chief deputy education specialist in the Johannesburg South District, Siza Mbhaliti, was allegedly shot eight times in his driveway at his home while still in his vehicle.

"Information at our disposal suggests that Mbhalati was allegedly followed home from work on Thursday afternoon by unknown suspects, who then shot him about eight times in his driveway while he was still in his car," according to the department. Mbhalati who worked for the Labour Relations Unit in the Joburg South District, was also responsible for facilitating the labour-related disputes at schools in the district. Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, confirmed the incident and extended his sincere condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Mbhalati.

"We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones," he said. In the same breath, Chiloane condemned the act and said it was a level of "lawlessness". He further called on law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation process and ensure that the brazen criminals who are responsible for the killing are apprehended. [email protected]