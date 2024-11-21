Senior police officer arrested for assaulting his constable girlfriend in front of her nine-year-old son

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it will oppose the bail application of a senior police officer who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old Constable girlfriend. IPID spokesperson, Phaladi Shupping, said the couple worked at the same police station in Welkom, Free State.

Shupping said the officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a local tavern as well as at their home on November 17, 2024. “It is alleged that the accused officer went to a local tavern to fetch his girlfriend, but she refused to leave with him as she was still with her friends. “The police officer allegedly dragged the complainant out of the tavern, but he was stopped by other patrons. However, they later agreed to leave together.