Senseless murder: Intruders invade 92-year-old woman’s home, brutally kill her and burn down the Limpopo house

Police at Gilead, in Limpopo’s Waterberg District, have launched an extensive manhunt for suspects responsible for a murder and arson incident which occurred on Thursday night. According to the police report, a 92-year-old woman, the victim, was asleep in an eight-roomed house when unknown suspects entered the premises at Ga-Choke, Sterkwater village.

The assailants brutally murdered the elderly woman, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The victim was later discovered by the police inside the bathroom, tightened with a cloth. Following the brutal attack, the unknown suspects set the house on fire and fled the scene,” he said. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death on the nonagenarian.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, reacted to the incident, saying she is deeply saddened by the “horrific yet senseless incident”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Hadebe has appealed to community members to provide information which can assist in the apprehension of the perpetrators. “Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Tshepho Hlako on 076 853 3336, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

In another incident, police at Malamulele, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo, have also launched a manhunt for assailants involved in a shooting incident which resulted in a murder and attempted murder at a bar lounge in Mavambe village. The horrific incident happened on Friday, at around 8pm, according to Ledwaba. “The police were notified about the shooting incident at Mavambe village. Upon arrival at the scene, two people had been shot. The first male victim, aged 35, was found lying on the ground, motionless with multiple gunshot wounds, and another victim had also sustained serious injuries,” said Ledwaba.