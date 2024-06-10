‘Senseless murder’: Organs missing on body of murdered man found near filling station in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched an “urgent” manhunt for assailants involved in the murder of a man, following the discovery of a mutilated body. The lifeless body was discovered on Saturday afternoon, near a fuel station along R37 road in the Burgersfort policing area.

“According to information received, the police were alerted to the incident, and upon arrival with the emergency medical services personnel, they found a male victim, lying naked on the ground with multiple injuries on the face and lower body,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Some organs were missing from the body when it was discovered. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after the body of a man was found near a filling station, with some organs missing. File Picture: Phill Magakoe “The (police) reports suggest that the deceased was staying with his nephew. Apparently, the nephew last saw his uncle on Friday, June 7, at around 2pm when he indicated that he was going to visit his girlfriend,” said Ledwaba.

The nephew did not know the said woman. The deceased man was certified dead on the scene. Police said his identity is withheld, pending further investigations. The motive behind the gruesome incident is unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the murder. “I have ordered a team of investigators to get to the bottom of this brutal and senseless killing. We will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators behind this incident are tracked down and apprehended,” said Hadebe. “We appeal to the community members to come forward with any information that can assist the police to arrest the suspects involved.

“Anyone with positive information about this incident should contact investigating officer, Sergeant Tony Mmotla on 083 787 3005, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year.