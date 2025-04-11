Sensitive case postponed after interpreter did not return to work after lunch

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has expressed “serious concern and strong condemnation” following an incident of alleged misconduct by a court interpreter. The interpreter’s conduct led to the postponement of a sensitive bail hearing involving a seven-year-old child at the Maluti Magistrates’ Court in Matatiele, on Monday.

“The matter, which was set down for a bail application, was disrupted when the appointed interpreter failed to return to court after the lunch adjournment,” said Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase. He said despite urgent efforts to secure an alternative interpreter from surrounding courts, the hearing could not proceed and was postponed to April 15. “Preliminary reports suggest that the interpreter, who is allegedly battling alcohol abuse, may have misled officials about the reason for his absence,” said Manase.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Kubayi has denounced the interpreter’s actions, describing the conduct as wholly unacceptable, particularly in cases involving vulnerable individuals, and far below the standards expected of officers of the court. The matter has been referred to the provincial office for urgent investigation into the serious allegations, and Manase said appropriate action will be taken where misconduct is established. Meanwhile, Kubayi emphasised that accountability must be upheld without delay.

“The emotional and legal impact of such incidents on affected parties, especially children, is irreparable” said Kubayi. “Such behaviour undermines the proper functioning of the courts and will not be tolerated.” Kubayi stressed that the administration of justice must be upheld by individuals who demonstrate integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to the values of justice at all times.

"Any actions that compromise the delivery of justice, especially in cases involving children, will be met with decisive intervention," she added. In the interim, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said arrangements are underway to appoint a suitably qualified interpreter to ensure that the matter proceeds as scheduled on April 15 without further delay.