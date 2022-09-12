Sentencing for couple who swindled Blind and Deaf of millions postponed

Durban - The matter in which a Durban couple were due to be sentenced for swindling the KZN Blind and Deaf Society of more than R13 million has been postponed. Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, and Ayush Rambally, 32, were due to be sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

They pleaded guilty in June this year to fraud and theft. According to NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, the matter was adjourned for a social worker’s report. Explaining the postponement, Kara said a social worker’s report was handed in to the court on Friday, but the defence argued they wanted another person’s perspective.

The matter was adjourned to November. Ramiah, who worked as a finance officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society from March 2012 to February 2019, said she committed the fraud by paying herself inflated salaries twice and sometimes more times in the same month. She pleaded guilty to 345 counts of fraud.

Her husband plead guilty to 74 counts of theft amounting to R1,7m. Rambally, in his plea, said that he took the money knowing very well that he was not entitled to it, as he was neither an employee nor a creditor of the Society. The duo remain behind bars.

