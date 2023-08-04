Sentencing postponed in case against Phoenix brothers arrested for attempted murder in July unrest

Sentencing in the case against two Phoenix brothers accused of harming a teenager during the July unrest in Durban in 2021, has been postponed. On Friday, Ned and Dylan Govender appeared in a Durban court hoping to be sentenced but both the state and defence supplied reports to the judge which led to the postponement.

The Govenders were previously charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mbuso Majola. However, they found not guilty due to insufficient evidence brought against them. IOL reported that State had failed to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the two men were guilty of murder. The court did, however, find the brothers guilty of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm to Majola, as evidence had shown that Dylan hit him with the butt of his knife and Ned hit him with a pick handle.

The Phoenix brothers were arrested in July 2021 after they were seen on video attacking five men from Amaoti township who were walking on Palmview Drive in Phoenix. Majola who was part of this group of men was shot and killed during the attack. The four other men managed to escape to a nearby house for safety after Majola tripped and fell. Speaking to eNCA, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said various reports were put before the judge including the Victim Impact report from the state.