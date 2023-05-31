Sentencing procedures for Woolies looter adjourned to July

Durban - The man who pleaded guilty to looting a Woolworths store in Glenwood, Durban during the July 2021 riots made a appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Mbuso Moloi, 32, was due to be sentenced but the probation officer and correctional officer’s reports were not acceptable to the defence and they required a further report.

According to the NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, the matter was adjourned to July for the final pre-sentence reports. In March, Moloi pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulation. In his plea, Moloi said that on the day, he and his friend were driving around with the intention of purchasing some items.

When they drove into Davenport, he noticed that people were emerging from a Woolworths store. Moloi said at the spur of the moment, he stopped his vehicle and went into that store. He said he picked up a plastic shopping basket and filled it with a few items. He then left the store without paying and placed the basket in his vehicle before driving off.

Moloi also pleaded guilty to contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulation. His explanation for the car license plates was that he had failed to replace the “dealer plates” with the relevant / correct license plates allocated to the vehicle. The car, a Mercedes Benz C300 coupé has since been forfeited by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA in KZN.