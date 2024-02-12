Senzo Meyiwa murder accused adamant he was assaulted as testimony contradicts lawyer’s version

One of the murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Bongani Ntanzi, contradicted his lawyer regarding details of his alleged assault by police when they were forcing him to confess to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain. Ntanzi, who is the second accused, was cross-examined by State prosecutor, advocate Ronnie Sibanda in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of Ntanzi’s confession statement, which was made shortly after his arrest on on June 16, 2020. Two of the five accused - Ntanzi and Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya, claim they were severely assaulted and forced to confess to the murder of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Sibanda put it to Ntanzi that the vehicle tracking data does not support his version of being assaulted near a dumping site in Soweto. This was also mentioned by his legal representative, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu.

There was more confusion regarding the dates of the alleged assault, Mngomezulu said he was assaulted on June 19, 2020, however, Ntanzi said the assault took place on June 18, 2020. When asked about these contradiction, Ntanzi said; “I will not comment on what Mngomezulu told the court, but point is that I was assaulted and if there’s a confusion on the dates, it might be a mistake, I’m also human, I do forget.” Sibanda told Ntanzi that the occurrence book of the police station where he was detained, made no mention of injuries from the assault.

Ntanzi said all the information which was recorded on the occurrence book was done in his absence and police could have written anything that suited them. He also added that no one enquired about his well-being. Previously, the court also heard that Ntanzi had an outstanding matter in Nongoma KwaZulu-Natal.

The incomplete case relates to a murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charge. While on the stand, Ntanzi denied having any knowledge about the matter and said he only heard about it in court while police were testifying. Sibanda told Ntandi that this was strange because advocate Mngomezulu, spent ample time questioning police about the Nongoma matter and if he really didn’t know about it as he claims, why did he let Mngomezulu build an extensive argument around it.

“Sir, I put it to you that you know about the Nongoma matter, your counsel went over it many times in this court. Also, there’s a charge sheet which was given to Mngomezulu and I’m sure he has shown you the document,” he told Ntanzi. Ntanzi replied: “I repeat, I don’t know anything about the Nongoma matter, I only heard about it here in court. I’ve never seen any documents regarding the matter.” Sibanda showed Ntanzi the document he was referring to and asked whether Mngomezulu showed him.

“Actually, he might have shown me but I don’t remember. I went through a lot of documents with Mngomezulu and I can’t remember some of them,” said Ntanzi. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus. Five men —Ntanzi, Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for his murder.