Senzo Meyiwa Murder: Defence plans to poke holes in Zandile Khumalo’s testimony

The defence for two men who are among the five accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, told the court that he was going to point out inconsistencies in Zandile Khumalo’s testimony. Advocate Sipho Ramosepele made this known as he was about to finish his cross-examination on Zandile

Zandile was on the stand on Thursday at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. To highlight the discrepancies, Ramosepele played an interview where Zandile was speaking on eNCA in July 2022 discussing the 2014 murder of Meyiwa. “On that video you said, they were wearing masks and you couldn’t identify them. When you say they were wearing mask, who are you referring to,” he asked.

“I was referring to the accused,” she replied. “Which accused specifically,” enquired Ramosepele. “Remember advocate, at the time, it was at the height of Covid, everyone was wearing a mask,” she replied.

She further explained that she was referring to the time when the accused appeared in court. Earlier, Ramosepele asked Zandile whether she admits that she failed to mention features of the accused when she was giving her statement to Warrant officer Steenkamp. “When I went into that room, others had already given their descriptions...That's why I never contributed anything,” she said.

“Did you or you did not,” Ramosepele asked. “There was nothing else to add,” she replied. “I will take that as a no,” Ramosepele concluded.

“That’s up to you,” Zandile said. Ramosepele was pressing Zandile on the “features’’ after she had singled Bongani Ntanzi, saying she recognised him as one of the intruders. She mentioned this on Tuesday while she was led into evidence by senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi.

“Ever since that day (of the murder) I have only seen them here in court. As I am sitting here, I can see that man. That man who is accused number two (Bongani Ntanzi). He was the man wearing the hoodie at the crime scene. He was following the other man with dreadlocks,” she said at the time. She told the court that she was not afforded the opportunity to identify the suspects in an ID parade. Baloyi asked Zandile to explain if there are special features on Ntanzi which make her remember him.

“On that day, when I took the crutch, me and Tumelo (Madlala) as we tried to assault the intruder, he was the intruder and I looked at him very well “I remember his whole face. I remember his body and his height when he is standing,” she said. Meyiwa was brutally murdered while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.