Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence wants 'sick and tired' Thabo Mosia back on the stand to clarify inconsistencies

The defence in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa want Warrant Officer Thabo Mosiato come back and clarify inconsistencies regarding his testimony and pocketbook. On Wednesday, Colonel Sikheto Ngomana, whose responsibility was to keep registers at Vosloorus police station, went through Mosia’s pocketbook, which recorded all his movements.

Mosia was the first officer to arrive at the Meyiwa murder scene. Ngomana went through Mosia’s records captured on the day of the murder and the next day when he went to the scene. A few contradictions appeared regarding the times Mosia provided when testifying and those recorded on his pocketbook.

However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said Ngomana can’t be cross-examined on evidence that was not captured by him. On Thursday, Mokgoatlheng asked the defence whether they still wanted Mosia to come back on the stand. Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who represents two of the five men accused of brutally killing Meyiwa, said he still wants to cross-examine Mosia.

"My lord, there are discrepancies with respect to his testimony and the book entry regarding the timing when he came back from the scene... We just have to put to him that the scene was left unattended and anything could have happened. He didn’t return to the scene at 6am as he had said; he returned much later at 10:25am," said Ramosepele. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the accused, echoed the same sentiments as Ramosepele and said she has a few questions to peruse with Mosia regarding the cases he attended on the night of the murder. Mokgoatlheng said those documents were provided.

"My lord, whether we see them or we don’t see them, I’m still entitled to cross-examine the witness on the documents," said Mshololo. Judge Mokgoatlheng was not pleased with Mshololo’s tone. "Why are you shouting? he retorted.

Mshololo replied: "Sorry if I’m speaking too loud, my lord." "No, you are not speaking LOUD, you are shouting... We are speaking here like civilised people," said Mokgoatlheng. Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo also told the judge that he would like for Mosia to be called back on the stand as he also has a few questions for him.

State advocate George Baloyi said he will arrange a day for Mosia to return to the stand. Mosia concluded his testimony on Monday and told the court that he’s tired of testifying and that his body can’t take it anymore. "I have a chronic health condition; this witness box made me very sick last year. I have a doctor’s note that explains my situation... I have been in this box for so long, and I can’t anymore. I don’t understand what more is needed from me now when I was just doing my work; my body cannot take it anymore," he said at the time.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The trial continues on Thursday.