Senzo Meyiwa murder: ‘Sick and tired’ Thabo Mosia expected back on the stand to clarify inconsistencies

Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia who last time made it clear that he was ‘sick and tired’ as a result of testifying in the murder trial of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, is expected back in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. Mosia’s return was requested by the defence saying they want him to clarify inconsistencies regarding his testimony and pocketbook.

Mosia was the first officer to arrive at the Meyiwa murder scene. Last month, Colonel Sikheto Ngomana, whose responsibility was to keep registers at Vosloorus police station, went through Mosia’s pocketbook, which recorded all his movements. Ngomana went through Mosia’s records captured on the day of the murder and the next day when he went to the scene.

A few contradictions appeared regarding the times Mosia provided when testifying and those recorded on his pocketbook. In his testimony, Mosia said he returned to the crime scene the next morning around 6am, however, his pocket book shows that he returned at 10:25am. However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said Ngomana can’t be cross-examined on evidence that was not captured by him and said the defence should ask for Mosia to come back if they had further questions.

Last time when he testified, Mosia told the court that he’s tired of testifying and that his body can’t take it anymore. “I have a chronic health condition; this witness box made me very sick last year. I have a doctor’s note that explains my situation... I have been in this box for so long, and I can’t anymore,” he said at the time. “I don’t understand what more is needed from me now when I was just doing my work; my body cannot take it anymore.” Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.