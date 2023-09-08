Independent Online
Friday, September 8, 2023

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Judge warns accused after one is caught on camera making threatening gestures at the witness

The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

The presiding judge in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had to admonish the accused after one of the five men was caught on camera making threatening gestures at the witness.

This comes after accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, was caught on camera on Thursday making facial and hand gestures at Constable Sizwe Zungu who was testifying in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

State advocate George Baloyi asked to play a video where Ntuli was making his gestures at Zungu.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Ntuli to explain what he was trying to convey to Zungu.

"I can’t remember what we were discussing because we talk about a lot of things when we are seated here," replied Ntuli.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents Ntuli, said she consulted with him and said he denied that he was referring to Zungu.

However, Baloyi dismissed Mshololo’s explanation and said it was clear from the video that there was a gesture of pulling a trigger.

"To me, my lord, that is very serious," he said.

Mokgoatlheng addressed the accused and said Jack Buthelezi was also threatened when he was testifying; he saw it and kept quiet.

"I have 30-years experience in criminal law; I know all the tricks. I saw those gestures when Buthelezi was testifying and did a turn about under cross-examination. I was watching; I just kept quiet.

"If you want to confirm this, you can ask the Judge President ... I’m not a fool, not this judge," he warned.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Zungu continues under cross-examination.

